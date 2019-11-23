Alethia Boyd Cummings DENMARK, SC - Alethia Boyd Cummings, 92, of Denmark, SC, passed away Fri. Nov. 15, 2019. Funeral Services: Will be held on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg, SC. The burial will follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC. The Eastern Star Rites will be held on Fri. at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence or at the fellowship hall of the church after the burial.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019