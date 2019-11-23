Alethia Boyd Cummings

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alethia Boyd Cummings.
Service Information
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
New Mount Zion Baptist Church
Orangeburg, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alethia Boyd Cummings DENMARK, SC - Alethia Boyd Cummings, 92, of Denmark, SC, passed away Fri. Nov. 15, 2019. Funeral Services: Will be held on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg, SC. The burial will follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC. The Eastern Star Rites will be held on Fri. at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence or at the fellowship hall of the church after the burial.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.