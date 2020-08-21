1/
Alethia Elizabeth Jernigan
{ "" }
Alethia Elizabeth Jernigan COLUMBIA - Ms. Alethia Elizabeth Jernigan aka Ms. Lea peacefully transitioned over to God on August 7, 2020. Alethia Elizabeth Jernigan was born March 24, 1944 in Charleston, SC. She received her public-school education and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 1978 Ms. Lea moved to Columbia, SC with her six children where she worked 38 years at Lexington Medical Center full-time and worked 25 years Richland Memorial Hospital and she retired from both jobs. Those left behind to continue to celebrate Ms. Lea's life are her sons: Daryl Jernigan (Columbia), Keith Jernigan (Carmen), Saifuddin Jernigan (Arian); her daughters: Stephanie Clark (VA), Aisha Wallace-Riley (Anthony) and Zubaidah Jernigan (CA); 11 grandchildren: Delia Wallace, Mikayella Riley, Nieema Avant, Elizar Jernigan, Keshon Jernigan, Malik Jernigan Saifuddin Jernigan Jr, Zola Rae Jernigan, Azisa Zaire Herbert, Zen Jernigan, Zaide Jernigan, and Masia Jernigan; and 3 great grandchildren: Zoey, Zander and Amiah. The Homegoing Celebration of Life service for Ms. Alethia Elizabeth Jernigan will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, a public viewing will also be held Friday beginning at 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Memories & Condolences

