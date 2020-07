Or Copy this URL to Share

Alex C. Mills COLUMBIA - Private funeral services for Mr. Alex C. Mills will be held on Friday with burial in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Mills will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Sharolette M. Mills; mother, Lucretia T. Mills; sons, Sean, Dominique, Brandon, and Darius Mills; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store