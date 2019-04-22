Alexander Bogans, Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Alexander Rodgers Bogans, Jr. will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel with burial to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Blythewood. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are his daughter, Charmen Carlos; three grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2019