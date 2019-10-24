Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Hural Yogodzinski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Hural Yogodzinski COLUMBIA, SC - Alexander Hural Yogodzinski, age 27, loving son, brother, partner, and father, died of an accidental drug overdose at his home in Columbia, SC on October 3, 2019. Born in Ithaca, NY, Alex moved with his family to Columbia in 2001 at age 9. Alex was a National Merit Semifinalist at Dreher High School and graduated in 2010. He attended St. Johns College in Annapolis, MD, but grew restless in school and took a job in the oil fields of North Dakota in 2012. Alex loved music and he lived his short life to the fullest. He spent 2013 to 2016 working as a street musician, riding trains and crisscrossing the US in the company of friends and his beloved dog Blaze. Alex's life changed in 2016 with the birth of his son. He returned to Columbia, working for a time in construction and attending Midlands Technical College, but fatherhood was his most cherished role. Alex leaves behind parents Gene and Kirsten, brother Chris, loving partner and best friend Sarah 'Square' Sanders, and son Isaac, age 3. Donations in Alex's memory should be made to The LRADAC Foundation at

Alexander Hural Yogodzinski COLUMBIA, SC - Alexander Hural Yogodzinski, age 27, loving son, brother, partner, and father, died of an accidental drug overdose at his home in Columbia, SC on October 3, 2019. Born in Ithaca, NY, Alex moved with his family to Columbia in 2001 at age 9. Alex was a National Merit Semifinalist at Dreher High School and graduated in 2010. He attended St. Johns College in Annapolis, MD, but grew restless in school and took a job in the oil fields of North Dakota in 2012. Alex loved music and he lived his short life to the fullest. He spent 2013 to 2016 working as a street musician, riding trains and crisscrossing the US in the company of friends and his beloved dog Blaze. Alex's life changed in 2016 with the birth of his son. He returned to Columbia, working for a time in construction and attending Midlands Technical College, but fatherhood was his most cherished role. Alex leaves behind parents Gene and Kirsten, brother Chris, loving partner and best friend Sarah 'Square' Sanders, and son Isaac, age 3. Donations in Alex's memory should be made to The LRADAC Foundation at https://lradac.org/foundation/ Published in The State on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close