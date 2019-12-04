Alexander Marc Akhvlediani COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Alexander Marc Akhvlediani, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church with a reception following in Davis Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Alexander passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Columbia on March 2, 2000, he was a son of Konstantine Akhvlediani and Dana Nairn. He was proud of and loved his ancestral homeland, the country of Georgia. He loved music, animals and nature. He enjoyed spending time with his friends. Alexander was a loving, kind and loyal son, brother and friend and will be deeply missed. Surviving in addition to his parents are his sister, Catherine Akhvlediani; brother, George Akhvlediani; grandmothers, Nino Akhvlediani and Camille Nairn; aunt, Alena Nairn; uncle, Michael Akhvlediani; and ten cousins in Georgia, Czechia, Scotland, Australia, and the United States. Memorials may be made to Carolina Wildlife Center, 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019