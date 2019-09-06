Alexander Perry Sr.

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Alexander Perry, Sr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Alexander Perry, Sr. will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. (viewing 12:00 Noon) at the Platt Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Anna R. Perry; sons, Alexander Perry, Jr., Jeremy Johnson, and Ronnie Thomas; daughters, Joann J. Hill and Erica Boyd; brother, Willie Perry; sisters, Barbara Dotson, Cynthia (Anthony) Dickerson, and Eddie Peeler; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019
