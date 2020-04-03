Wallace D. Alexander GASTON - Services for Wallace D. Alexander, 62, of Gaston, will be held at a later date. Mr. Alexander passed away peacefully, March 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Brunswick, GA, he was the son of the late Charles Wallace Alexander and Vera Inez Strickland Alexander. Wallace was the founder of Alex's Nursery, Inc. Wallace is survived by his loving wife, Tabatha Townsend Alexander; daughter, Nicole; son, Charles; step-daughters Kimberly, Kensey and Kandace and grandkids Liddia, P and Nancy.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2020