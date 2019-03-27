Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alfred H. Burleson LEXINGTON - Alfred H. Burleson, 82, of Lexington passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Columbia, SC. He was born August 6, 1936 in Plumtree, North Carolina to the late Frank and Berdie Burleson. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955-59 as a mechanic and was a part of the 461st Bombardment Wing. He retired from Honeywell after working over 30 years for several companies as an in-demand HVAC mechanic repairing large industrial HVAC systems all over the southeast. He utilized his mechanical expertise on his favorite project; creating the cooling unit for the original penguin enclosure at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, SC. He was an enthusiastic model builder, often making parts by hand for model airplanes, boats, and cars. His beloved wife, Elaine, preceded him in death. They met at Cranberry High School in Avery County, NC and were married for 48 years. Al was also predeceased by his brothers, Jim and Frank Richard Burleson. He is survived by his daughters; Patricia Culbreth and Kim Dcosta; grandchildren, Blair Culbreth and Alex Culbreth; and sister, Lou Ann Martin. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 29 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

Lexington , SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2019

