Alfred "Skip" Kickey COLUMBIA - Alfred "Skip" Kickey, 73, died on Friday, July 3 after an extended illness. A giant in stature and heart, Skip died at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Jersey City, NJ, on December 13, 1946, Skip was the son of the late Dorothy Tensfeldt Kickey and Alfred Lewis Kickey. A gifted athlete, Skip came to South Carolina because of basketball. He attended Emerson High School in New Jersey and at the time, was considered the "best big man" in Emerson basketball history. He was inducted into the Emerson High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. "Skippy", as he was nicknamed by his teammates, was considered a top prospect as a high school freshman. Local newspapers stated he averaged 25 points per game and had "no peers under the boards." His speed, despite his size, and his Globetrotter-esque ball-handling skills, caught the eye of the late Coach Frank McGuire and his assistant Ken Stibler, who were making quite a few trips up North to build a squad of Fighting Gamecocks. Skip arrived in SC in 1964 as part of Coach McGuire's first recruiting class and never looked back. Skip and his teammates would recount some of the "big wins" in great detail many years afterwards. Skip considered his basketball teammates and coaches his brothers and many of them visited and called him during his final days. He graduated from the University of SC with a degree in business and was a lifelong Gamecock. He served as President of the USC Letterman's Association and the Columbia Tip-Off Club. While in college, Skip worked for Kit and Hazel FitzSimons, who owned Dixie Trophies, Inc. Upon their retirement, Skip bought the business and made many life-long friends through his work. His family often had to remind him that the business was not a charity, since he often donated awards for causes that touched his heart. Despite experiencing health challenges over the last decade, Skip never lost his quick wit and his exceptional ability to connect with all people. People still come to the shop and ask about the big man with the big smile and heart. Everyone who knew Skip knew the most important thing in his life was his family, whom he loved with all of his heart. He never missed a chance to share how appreciative he was of all his family did for him. He met his wife Diane, while a student at USC and they celebrated 52 years as husband and wife on June 7, 2020. The Southern girl from Greenwood, SC was "honey" to Skip and his love for her was constant and undying. In the words of Brad Paisley, he thinks Diane made him a better man and she was his "miracle." Skip is survived by his wife, Diane Cromer Kickey, of the home; daughters, Dana Kickey Yow and Kristen Diane Kickey; son-in-law, Maxwell Yow; and beloved grandson, Joshua Alfred Yow. They will all forever cherish the memories made with their Skip, their Daddy, Buddy, and Popi. Skip is also survived by his brother, Harry Kickey (Joanne), of Lititz, PA and their children, as well as his sister, Elaine Kickey Hinerman (David) of Lake Luzerne, NY and their children. Skip was predeceased by his parents. The family would also like to thank Skip's dedicated caregiver LaDonna Kehoe, as well as the staffs of Senior Primary Practices and Lutheran Hospice for their compassionate care during their father's illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is holding a private family service at Elmwood Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements and will be hosting the service live from their Facebook page. A Celebration of Skip's Life is tentatively planned to coincide with the USC Basketball Legends Weekend in February 2021. If that is not permitted, a service will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following: Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047; Primsa Health Children's Hospital Foundation, 7 Richland Medical Park Dr. Columbia, SC 29203; or Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. Family and friends may share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.