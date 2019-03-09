Alfred Sam Lucas SWANSEA Funeral services for Alfred Sam Lucas, 81, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with entombment to follow in Southland Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675/www.woundedwarriorproject.org or , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Mr. Lucas was born April 13, 1937 in Big Creek, WV, and passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was a son of the late Shirley Belle Mullins and Bernie Howard Lucas. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Lucas is survived by his wife, Juanita Lucas; sons, Sam Lucas, Jr., Tony Lucas (Debby), Mark Lucas (Darla); sister, Wilma Nestor; brothers, Thurmond and Donald Lucas; four grandchildren, Ashley, Mallory, Tony Jr., Holly and great-grandson, E.J. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Lucas.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019