Alfred A. Price, Jr. LEXINGTON Alfred A. Price, Jr., died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Alfred A. Price and Ethel Fowler Price. He was raised in Greenwood and attended public schools there. Married for almost 70 years to the former Doris Wilson, also of Greenwood, they have two children: Linda Hammonds (Warren) of Richmond, Virginia, and Dr. Wayne Price (Caryl) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He found much joy in his four grandchildren: Brett Hammonds (Sarah), Emily Krudner (Rich), James (Bridget), and Dr. Thomas Price. He is survived by his sister, Betty Ann Price, and a brother, Robert Price (Marie). Rev. Price graduated from Furman University and New Orleans Baptist Seminary. After graduating from Seminary, he served several churches in Alabama before becoming an Associate in the Church Training Department of the Alabama Baptist Convention. In 1969, he began 25 years of ministry with the South Carolina Baptist Convention, retiring as Director of the Church Administrative Services Department at the end of 1993. Affectionately known as Al, locally as well as at churches throughout South Carolina, he was a member of Northside Baptist Church and is currently a member of the Saluda River Baptist Church. Services will be held on June 13th at 11 o'clock am at Saluda River Baptist Church, 3459 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169. The service will be officiated by Reverend Jay Overbay and assisted by Dr. Charles Westbrook. Because of current health risks, there will be no visitation but cards and phone calls are welcome. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Greenwood, South Carolina at 3 o'clock pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family Life Center of Saluda River Baptist Church, 3459 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, South Carolina, 29169. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.
