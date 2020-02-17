Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 6:00 PM Joel Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Joel Baptist Church Burial Following Services Joel Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Lee Pritchard WEST COLUMBIA Reverend Alfred Lee Pritchard, 69, of West Columbia, died Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Eastover, SC, on February 8, 1951, he was a son of the late Jesse H. and Edith McLeod Pritchard. Alfred received his Bachelor of Theology Degree from Tabernacle Baptist Bible College Greenville, SC, in 1980. Over the years, he served the Lord in many different areas of ministry. He was a pulpit supply pastor for many local Independent Baptist Churches while working with Midlands Technical College. Alfred was passionate about ministering to the incarcerated and enjoyed visiting the prisons to hand out Bibles and share the love of God with the inmates. He would also visit the Juvenile Detention Centers to provide bible school. While he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, he was the treasurer and a Sunday School teacher. He was later an active member at Joel Baptist Church and would help wherever he was able. Alfred retired from Midlands Technical College to become a fulltime missionary for the Rock of Ages Prison Ministry. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jean Ryals Pritchard; sons, Stephen Pritchard and Daniel Pritchard (Jami); grandchildren, Emma and Isabella Pritchard; siblings, Hazel Taylor, Floyd Pritchard (Libby), Vernon Pritchard, Minnie Walsh (Bobby). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Eva McCormack; and brothers, Donald Pritchard, and Leonard Pritchard. The funeral service for Mr. Pritchard will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, February 18th, at Joel Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin Rogerson will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock, Monday evening at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joel Baptist Church, 1165 Old Barnwell Rd, West Columbia, SC, 29170; or to Rock of Ages Prison Ministry, P.O Box 2308, Cleveland, TN 37320. Memories and condolences may be shared at

