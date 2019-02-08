Alice Williams Sturkie Aaron WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Alice Williams Sturkie Aaron, 90, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Laurel Baptist Church with interment in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Aaron was born August 25, 1928 in Columbia, SC, to Silas Williams and Mary Goodwin Williams. She was part of the first graduating class of B.C. High School. Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Sturkie Belger; son, Alton Aaron; grandchildren, DeeLa McGill (Eric), Erica, Sheldon and Braxton McGill, Casey Johnson and Clare Horne. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Edward Sturkie and Thomas C. Aaron. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 8, 2019