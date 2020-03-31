Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Ann Culley. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Ann Culley COLUMBIA - Alice Ann Culley - "Momma Culley" went to be with the Lord peacefully while she slept at her home in Irmo, SC, on March 20, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1937 to the late Jefferson and Cora McDonald. She is survived by sons, James S. Bender & his wife Mary, Gary A. Bender, and Michael A. Culley & his girlfriend Erin; daughters, Misty L. Floyd & her husband Shannon, and Lyn G. Weldon & her husband Patrick, as well as her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents,Alice was predeceased by her brother, Jeffrey McDonald. Her legacy of Faith, Love, and Service will live on through her family! Alice dedicated her life to Christ, and with selfless love and strength, to raising her children. Her life was a ministry of service to those in her community; from driving a Sunday school van and working the daycare, to joining the music ministry at the local nursing homes and cleaning the church. She was a shining example of Faith, Love, and Service. She was an active member at Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo, SC, and a longtime member of Freedom Baptist Church in Newberry, SC. A Celebration of Life for Momma Culley will be held when the current shut-down is over, as we would like to gather the way Momma would have enjoyed for us! We will keep everyone posted on a date and time. If you would like, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in her memory to the following ministries, to keep Momma's service to others going: Moving Forward Ministries 1138 Pinewood Court, Newberry, SC 29108 or Gateway Baptist Church, 1651 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, SC 29063. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at

