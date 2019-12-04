Guest Book View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Helena Parish Church Beaufort , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Ann Parsons Wise BEAUFORT SC - Alice Ann Parsons Wise, wife of Dr. Stephen Wise, of Beaufort died Nov. 26, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wheelus Field USAF Hospital, Tripoli, Libya on April 19, 1951, daughter of Col. Clyde C. Parsons (USAF) and Burl Farabee Parsons. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Madeline Parsons Clas and her brother, Greg Parsons. She is survived by her husband of 22 years and her aunt Doris White of Cullman, Al. and nephew, Damion Neyrey (Fawna) and a grandnephew, Cooper of Tequesta, Fl., as well as cousins, Richard (Sylvia) White, Grace Anne (Robert) Thompson, Ed White III, of Cullman, AL., Clay (Anastasia) White and their sons, Loukas and Anthans of Shaker Heights, Oh., Tom Parker of Panama City, Fl. and , Kay (Les) Parker Brackett of Panama City, Fl., Robert Scott Parker of Jemison, Al., many friends and her beloved Schnauzers, Leyna and Ezra, "Ezzie." Alice received her B.A. and M.A in Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina. In Columbia, she worked with the S.C. Development Board as editor of their magazine, TRENDS; the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as an information specialist; art department supervisor for Bruccoli-Clark Publishing Co.; and communications expert for the S.C. Committee for the Humanities. She came to Beaufort in 1985 to work as a reporter at THE BEAUFORT GAZETTE, WJWJ-ETV and the HILTON HEAD REPORT. She wrote for THE BEAUFORT MAGAZINE and editor of the RIDGELAND SUN. She was an administrative assistant to the late Sen. James M. Waddell. She worked for the Beaufort History Museum and was a part-time employee at McIntosh Book Store. She worked as an editor of books and screenplays written by her husband, including GATE OF HELL: Campaign for the Charleston Harbor and vol. 2 of THE HISTORY OF BEAUFORT COUNTY and the documentary AMERICA'S IIAID; THE SIEGE OF CHARLESTON. She was an avid reader of biographies who loved flowers, her yard, swimming, walks on the beach and riding horses. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 am. at St. Helena Parish Church, Beaufort, followed by internment at the church cemetery. A reception will follow at the Church Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to the Old Sheldon Church Preservation, att. Parish Church of St. Helena, P.O. Box 1043, Beaufort, S.C. 29901. Please share your thoughts and stories about Alice by visiting

Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019

