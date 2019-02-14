Alice Baus

Alice Ann Baus GREENVILLE - Alice passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC, on Friday, February 8, at the age of 64. She was born in Allentown, PA, on August 15, 1954, and was the daughter of the late William and Theresa Unger. Alice spent most of her professional career working for the University of South Carolina Foundations in Columbia, SC. She retired from the University in 2010. Alice is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Dr. Ronald Baus, of Greenville, SC, and her sister, Gretchen Unger, of Allentown. Throughout her life, Alice gave generously and unselfishly to numerous charitable organizations. She will be remembered in the hearts of those who knew her as kind, compassionate, and selfless. She will also be remembered by her husband as the most wonderfully perfect and special soulmate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605. Memorial services will be private.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2019
