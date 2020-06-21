Alice Carol Cook COLUMBIA - Alice Carol Cook, 69, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Durham, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Lt. Col. Maxwell A. Cook, USA Ret., and Ruth Thomas Cook. Alice received a Master's degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina. She worked in Richland County schools for 30 years before retirement. Her interests included vintage films, musical theatre and animal rights. Surviving are her brother, Stephen M. Cook of Milton, DE; sister, Ruth Annette Williams (Richard) of Summerville, SC; niece, Christine Fox of Milton, DE; and dear friend, Melissa Roberts of Pacolet, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, PO Box 567, Kanab, UT 84741. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.