Alice Early Crook COLUMBIA - Alice Emberson Early Crook died in Columbia on January 28, 2020. She was born in Charleston, SC on October 3, 1950 to Irene Sanders Early and the late Horace Hobson Early, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Theodore G. Crook of Columbia; her mother, Irene Early of Lexington; her brother, Walter Early (Deborah) of Lexington; her nephew, Sanders Early (Melissa) of Summerville; and her niece, Sarah Early Potzler (Tyler). Alice graduated in 1972 from Limestone College with a BA degree in Health and Physical Education. She received a second degree from Columbia College in 1984 with a BA of Accounting and Business Administration. She was a Charter Member of the Eliza Pinckney Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Alice was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia. The service for Mrs. Crook will be held at 2 o'clock, Friday, January 31, 2020, in Keenan Chapel of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Burial will follow the service in the churchyard. The family will receive friends following the burial. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Ascension, PO Box 129, Rembert, SC 29128 or the Trinity Acolyte Fund or Kitchen Renovation Fund, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter St., Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020