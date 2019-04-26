Alice Marie Smith Ellison COLUMBIA - A homegoing service for Mrs. Alice Marie Smith Ellison will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Smyrna Baptist Church, Springfield, SC, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held this Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her sons, Alvin Leon Ellison, Vernon Cecil Ellison, Carl Michael Ellison, and Thaddeus Cornell Ellison; sister, Margaret Sarmiento; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019