Alice Ford CAMDEN - A memorial service for Alice Blake Ford, 98, will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be directed to the Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, 810 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. Alice Blake Ford passed away on June 25, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1920 in Springfield Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents, Isabel and William Blake. Alice and her husband, Clarence Maxwell Ford (1916-1981) moved to Camden in 1948 and, along with her mother, established Blake and Ford Office Supplies, a business that remained open until 2017. Alice worked at the business into her 90's. Alice loved her work, but also knew how to enjoy life and have fun. She was an avid golfer, playing in tournaments around the state and at her home course, the Camden Country Club. She was an accomplished bridge player as well and hosted bridge games into her 90's. Alice loved to travel. She traveled the world and the US with her husband and friends. She graduated magna cum laude from Winthrop College in 1941 and in later years participated in multiple Elderhostels. She felt strongly about education and learning, and was proud of her children's many accomplishments. She was active in service to the community serving on the boards of directors of several organizations, including the Kershaw County Medical Center. She is survived by one sister, Margaret Blake McConnell (William) of Maine; three children, Dr. Kay Ford Faguet (Bob) of Los Angeles, Dr. Charles Stephen Ford (Gillian Overing) of High Point NC, and Dr. Alice Ford Collins of Atlanta; daughters-in-law, Judith Rhame Ford and Ruth Dunn Ford; eleven grandchildren, Blake Ford (Laurie), Allen Ford (Lorrie), Beth Ford, Annabella Collins, Harry Collins, Jennifer Ford Allen (Chris), Jessica Ford, Anna Ford, Joshua Faguet, Alex Faguet (Lisa), and Nick Faguet (Orit); ten great-grandchildren, Zack Watson, Ben Watson, Blake Ford, Margaret Ford, Jackson Ford, Taylor Ford, Max Ford, Jesse Faguet, Asher Faguet, and Austin Faguet; and Tom Peck, her longstanding and steadfast friend. Besides her parents and husband, Alice was predeceased by her brother, William Blake, and two sons, Robert Maxwell Ford and William Blake Ford. The family would like to thank Dr. Jack Scheuer and her caregivers Elease Ballard, Meranda Coe, Tasha Lane, Shirley Robinson, LaToya Thompson, Manarsha Washington, and Isa Woods -- for their loving care over the last several years. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Ford family by visiting

