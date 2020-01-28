Alice Fritz Riley 9/23/1923 1/23/2020 LEXINGTON Alice Fritz Riley was born September 23, 1923 to the Rev. Charles E. and Rose Stump Fritz in Waukesha, WI, where her father was Pastor of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She spent much of her childhood in Neenah, WI, before moving with her family, first to Greensboro, NC, and then to Columbia, SC, where her father was Pastor of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1940. Alice graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1944 with an AB in English and a teaching certificate for English and Social Studies. After graduation she returned to Columbia, SC, where she met and married the love of her life, Eber LeRoy Riley (deceased June 24, 1977). They had five children: Roy Riley, Jr. (Betsy), Michael F. Riley (Betty), Alice Anne Merritt (John), Timothy D. Riley (Nickie), Rose Mary Corbett (Bob). Alice delighted in and adored fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the ELCA World Hunger Appeal. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020