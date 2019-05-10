Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Jordan Nickles. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary



Alice Jordan Nickles LEXINGTON- Alice Jordan Nickles, 97, previously of Florence, SC passed away peacefully at Oakleaf Village of Lexington May 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church (700 South Park Ave., Florence, SC 29501). Entombment at Mt. Hope Mausoleum will be private. Born October 28, 1921 in Richburg, SC, she was the youngest child of Jesse Uriah Jordan and Alice Anderson Jordan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Winston Benton Nickles. Alice was a graduate of Great Falls High School and received her Bachelor of Science from Winthrop College. She was an educator for 32 years, teaching home economics and life science in Florence School District One at Poynor Junior High School and Moore Junior High School. Prior to that, she taught home economics in Loris, SC and Manning, SC. She also worked with the Extension Service of Winthrop and Clemson College as Home Agent of Sumter County. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and received a Life Membership Award for work with Presbyterian Women. She was a faithful member of Lawson Rain Sunday School Class and was a member of the Sidney Lanier Literary Club and the Green Thumb Garden Club. Surviving is her daughter Lisa Nickles Mirmow (Edward Victor "Eddie" Mirmow, III) of Lexington, SC. She is also survived by her 3 grandsons (Edward Victor "Vic" Mirmow, IV, Winston Nickles Mirmow, and Nathan Anderson Mirmow) as well as many nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by brothers Robert Calhoun Jordan, Jesse Alvin Jordan, Carl Edward Jordan, and Leonard Anderson Jordan as well as sisters Eunice Jordan Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Horton. The family would like to thank the staff at Oakleaf Village/Oak Haven for their loving care of Mrs. Nickles. Barr Price Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a library of choice, South Carolina Talking Books (1500 Senate St Columbia, SC 29201), or First Presbyterian Church of Florence (700 S Park Ave, Florence, SC 29501). Barr-Price.com (803 356-4411) Published in The State on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

