Alice Linder ROCK HILL - Alice Louise Deissler Linder, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, 5151 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC. Visitation will follow the service at the church. Alice was born July 22, 1930 on a farm in South Dakota to the late William Deissler and the late Adeline Schrag Diessler. Alice was the widow of Ira M. Linder. During her life, she was a Biology Teacher at Rock Hill High School and a consultant with the South Carolina Department of Education. After retirement, she was a Methodist Minister for many churches; a volunteer and later a PRN Chaplain for Lexington Medical Center. Alice is survived by her son, William Linder of West Columbia; her daughters, Terry Linder of Rock Hill and Susan Clavin of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter, Jessica (Nick) Cunningham; her grandson-in-law, Clayton Steele; her great-grandchildren, Alice and Dayton Cunningham. In addition to her parents and her husband, Alice was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lucy Linder; her granddaughter, Annah Steele; her brother, Kenneth Diessler.
Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2020