1/1
Alice Pough
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Mae Pough
May 3, 1928 - November 9, 1928
Columbia, South Carolina - On the evening of November 9, 2020, Mrs. Alice Mae (Williams) Pugh departed this earthly life after a brief illness at PRISMA Baptist Hospital. Although she was to return home to her awaiting family, God saw it best to take her home with Him.
She leaves to cherish her special memories: two sons: James (Barbara) Livingston, Johnny (Jereleen) Pugh; three daughters: Barbara Goodwin, Vivian Craft, and Julie Rice; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends, all of whom join the family in sharing the grief caused by her departure.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Celestrial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia. VIewing will be today from 2-5:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Celestrial Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved