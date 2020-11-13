Alice Mae PoughMay 3, 1928 - November 9, 1928Columbia, South Carolina - On the evening of November 9, 2020, Mrs. Alice Mae (Williams) Pugh departed this earthly life after a brief illness at PRISMA Baptist Hospital. Although she was to return home to her awaiting family, God saw it best to take her home with Him.She leaves to cherish her special memories: two sons: James (Barbara) Livingston, Johnny (Jereleen) Pugh; three daughters: Barbara Goodwin, Vivian Craft, and Julie Rice; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a host of other loving relatives and friends, all of whom join the family in sharing the grief caused by her departure.A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Celestrial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia. VIewing will be today from 2-5:00 p.m.