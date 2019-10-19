Alice Sartor Gallman (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
View Map
Obituary
Alice Sartor Gallman COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Sartor Gallman will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing will be held today beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Born on March 19, 1922 in Buffalo (Union City), SC, to the late Walter Garner and the late Nancy Sartor. She was a 1967 graduate of Sims High School, and a graduate of USC-Spartanburg as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at Woodruff Hospital, Richland Memorial Hospital, and retired from the SC Department of Mental Health. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. (WJ) Gallman and a son, Freddie W. Gallman. Surviving are: daughters, Ruthie G. (John) Bowden, Margaret G. (Morris) Moses, Jeanne G. (Thomas) Felder, Annette G. Jacobs, and Dr. Nancy O. Gallman (Phillip); a son, Walter J. (Sharon) Gallman; grandchildren, great-grandchildren- great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Prisma Children's Hospital, Columbia or to , Memphis.
Published in The State on Oct. 19, 2019
