Aline Sellers
1927 - 2020
February 7, 1927 - December 5, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Mrs. Aline Cranford Sellers, 93, peacefully left this world for her heavenly home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held in Blaney Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by The Reverend Dr. Lawrence Dennis and Reverend Greg Sweet. A public viewing will be held at Powers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mrs. Sellers was the widow of Luther M. Sellers, Jr. to whom she was married for 70 years. Born in Highpoint, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Whitfield Cranford and Minnie Bell Rich Cranford. She was employed in the hosiery industry and prior to retirement was employed by Kershaw County Schools in food services. She was a member of Blaney Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class where she served as class treasurer for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela Cashatt (Clifford); son, John Sellers (Deneen); grandsons, Jason Cashatt (Dawn), Jamie Cashatt (Tiffany), William Sellers, Matthew Sellers; and great-grandson, Rainier Cashatt. She is also survived by her brother, Harold Cranford; sisters-in-law Ruby Morgan and Miriam Sellers; brothers-in-law James Sellers and Donald Sellers (Carolyn) and numerous nieces, nephews and their families who were very dear to her heart. She was predeceased by her sister, Virgie Cranford Stone and brothers, Paul Cranford, and Wilbern Cranford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Gideons International.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Neuro ICU Unit and the Hospice Care Team of Prisma Health Richland for their kind and compassionate care.



Published in The State on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
