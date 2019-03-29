Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison Anders. View Sign

Alison Anastasia (Stacy) Anders COLUMBIA - On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Stacy Anders, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 31. Stacy was born on March 4, 1988 in Columbia, SC. She was a Highstepper at Irmo High School, became a Pi Beta Phi sorority member at the University of Alabama, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Clemson University in 2010. She found her passion helping children with autism and obtained a Master's Degree in Applied Behavior Analysis from Ball State University in 2014. She was a board certified behavior analyst and worked as a therapist, supervisor, and director with autistic children and disabled adults at several institutions, including the Babcock Center. She is survived by her husband, Jake Pelfrey; her mother and father, Liz and Mike; her grandmother, Louise; her sister, Cathy and three children, Allison, Lizzy, and Joey; her brother and his wife, Bowe and Elizabeth, and their three children Bailey, Thomas, and William; her uncle, Bill; numerous cousins, many friends, and her new puppy Tippy. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill, Vera, and James, and her best friend Boozer. Stacy enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends and family, caring for her nephews and nieces, and loving all of the children and adults with whom she worked. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched and whose days she brightened with her energy and her smile. A Funeral Mass will held at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Babcock Center Foundation at 2725 Banny Jones Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29170, Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, or a .

