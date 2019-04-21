Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Chavis Jr.. View Sign



Allen Richard Chavis, Jr., NORTH - Allen Richard Chavis, Jr., 46, closed his eyes and took his last breath on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:55 A.M. Allen was born on March 9, 1973 in Orangeburg. He was the son of Allen Richard Chavis, Sr. and Audrey Caroline Nettles Fogle. He was in a Recovery Program and would have celebrated his 8th year of recovery on June 27, 2019. Allen was first sponsored by Dave Bailey who helped lead him into a life of sobriety. From there he went on to become a sponsor as well as a voice in the rooms of recovery. He became a business owner by obtaining his general contractors license and opening his own business, Top Knotch Carpentry. He was a member of Blackville Hunting Club and Rebel Runners Hunting Club. Allen has left his mark on each of our lives. To some he was a friend, to some a sponsor, to some a builder, but to all a man with honor and integrity. He spent his leisure time learning to fish, hunt and build houses. He developed a love for the outdoors and spent many a weekend camping. As a young man he always said, if he could find a woman who would stick with him for three years; that would be the one he would marry. He found Amy at a young age, and after three years she became the love of his life. That all changed with the birth of their daughter Ariel. Amy never had to take a back seat with Allen; they just had to make room for his new love. Ariel is a sparkle in her daddy's eye. After a few years had passed, Amy and Allen began to build their lives together as a family. His first son was soon to arrive. Carrying on the family name, Allen, III was now a trio in the mix. Seeing Allen with his son was like seeing all of who Allen was, coming together in the palm of his hands. He feared making mistakes, but could now see he had to carry on in the face of fear. Allen wanted to provide for his family and teach them not only to live but to love life and enjoy living. He and Amy moved the family to North where they would welcome their third child, Elliott. Allen, III helped Allen hold his feet to the ground. Elliott became the flutter in his heart. When all of life would get heavy Elliott always knew how to lighten the load. I would like to mention that he spent a great deal of time in building character of his oldest nephew. Molding a young man as "his favorite turd." He also spent time assisting his nieces in knowing what a real man and father figure is. We could talk more about the relationship, but we all know he was a family man. Please know that the difference he made in your life is only a deposit of what he has been given. It is now your turn to go out and invest in someone. Sow your seeds of hope into everyone you meet and watch life grow. To close out we love you and we honor your loss. You are welcome to send your condolences to the family, at 128 Kurtfan Lane Norway, S.C. 29113. Survivors include his wife, Amy Chavis; children, Ariel Luva Chavis, Allen Richard Chavis, III, Elliott Legree Chavis; parents, Allen R. Chavis, Sr. (Shirley), Audrey Caroline Fogle (Herbert), Donny "Pops" Stroman; siblings, Angelique "Angie" Chavis, Kenneth Legree Chavis, Wanda Green (Roy), Christopher Chavis (Holly), Jessica Chavis; close nieces and nephews; brother by love, Kenny Dozier and numerous extended family and friends. Honoring Allen's request a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Carson Park, Hwy 321 in North. "Bring your drinks, bring a chair and let's have a good time." Dinner will be pot luck style. A donation box will be available. All donations will be placed in a fund for Allen's children after funeral expenses. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Orangeburg

