Alma Wilson Collum COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life for Alma Wilson Collum, 95, of Columbia, will be held on May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209, with interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am just prior to the funeral. Alma Wilson Collum died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Alma was born at home in Walhalla, SC (Oconee County) on October 3, 1923 to Miles and Mattie Wilson. Alma was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than 60 years. On February 29, 1948, she married Richard Frank "Jack" Collum. They were married 65 years until his death in 2013. She worked for BellSouth for 37 years. Alma was a great hostess to countless neighborhood parties. She was known for her neighborly spirit. Alma is survived by her daughters, Connie Collum Elmer (Mike) of Marietta, Georgia and Deborah Collum Jordan of Columbia; her granddaughter, Jennifer Elmer Mondelli (Tom) of Marietta, Georgia; her grandsons, Michael Patterson Elmer, Jr. (Esther) of Merritt Island, Florida and Jonathan Adam Elmer (Sarah) of Marietta, Georgia; and thirteen great grandchildren. Alma was also predeceased by three brothers and one sister. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or the American Cancer Association. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

