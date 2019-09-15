Alphonzo Edmunds COLUMBIA - Alphonzo Edmunds was born September 26, 1935, in Lykesland SC. to the late Herbert Edmonds and Ara (Mack) Edmonds. He was the 5th of eight children. He attended Booker T. Washington High school and proceeded to join the US Airforce in 1955 serving and receiving an honorable discharge 1959. Alphonzo joined his church (Union Baptist) under Reverend Henry L. Edmonds Jr. Alphonzo met Ms. Sarah Furgess in 2006, with whom he began to enjoy life with. He loved her and her family dearly and the love was mutual. He's survived by his children Keith (Diana), Herbert "Tighe" Edmunds, and Angela (Trevor); grandchildren: Terry, Sabrina, Alnisa and Nevia; greatgrandchildren, Jaylen, Isaiah, Shania, Nehemiah, Landon, Jace, and Sydney; Sylvia Furgess who was like a daughter and one brother, Abraham "Billy" Edmonds and a host of nieces, nephews, and very close friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Edmunds will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:00 AM at Union Baptist Church, 1800 Germany Street with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 15, 2019