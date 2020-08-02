1/1
Alsie Blume Holland
1928 - 2020
Alsie Blume Holland COLUMBIA - Alsie Blume Holland died on July 26, 2020, at the Still Hopes retirement community. She was born in Columbia on June 30, 1928, and was educated in the Columbia public schools. She earned her A.B. and M.Ed. degrees at the University of South Carolina. In 1953, she married John Tillman Holland, who preceded her in death. She began her teaching career at Rosewood School in Columbia, and would go on to teach in Louisville, KY; Salisbury, NC; and Pottstown, PA. With each move to a new state, she earned new teaching certifications, specializing at first in early childhood education and later in special education. She is survived by two children: John, of Nantes, France; and Catherine (Kitty), of Arlington, VA. Due to travel restrictions and the high rate of COVID-19 infection in SC, there will be no immediate memorial service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. The family is immensely grateful to staff and friends at Still Hopes and Prisma Hospice, and asks that memorial donations be made to the Chaplain's Discretionary Fund at the SC Episcopal Home at Still Hopes, 1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2020.
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
