Alton Louis Steverson LEXINGTON Alton Louis Steverson, 66, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed from this earthly life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mr. Steverson is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Murray Steverson of Lexington, SC; his daughters, Tammy (Tony) Pearson and Andrea K. Shumpert, both of Lexington; his son, Timothy (Melissa) Kimsey of Lexington; step-son, Christopher (Rob) Johnson of Florida and son-in-law, Jason Shumpert of Lexington. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaytlin Shumpert of Prosperity, Dalton Shumpert and Samantha Pearson, both of Lexington. Al's family and friends that remain to cherish his memory are extensive and include his brother, Wade (Linda) Steverson of Escondido, California; sister, Sherill S. Wessinger of Chapin, SC, and special sister-in-law, Ida Foti of Lexington, SC; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from the east coast to the west coast. Al was predeceased by his parents and Kay English Steverson; his brothers-in-law, Steven Foti and Carl Wessinger. A memorial service will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with inurnment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. It was Al's wish that no one should dress up, but come as you are whether it is in jeans, t-shirts or flip flops. Please make any memorials to the or a .

