Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alva Dean Goggins Swearingen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alva Dean Goggins Swearingen COLUMBIA - Alva Dean Goggins Swearingen, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a valiant battle against pulmonary fibrosis. Deana Swearingen was born in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Alvin Gerald Goggins and Mattie Gaynell Johnson on September 3, 1943. She was adored by her family and her friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Herbert Swearingen, Jr., of Columbia, SC, her three children, Michael Gerald Swearingen of Columbia, SC, Melissa Swearingen Starkey (Darryl) of Chapin, SC and Mark Bradley Swearingen of Columbia, SC; 5 grandchildren Cole and Olivia Swearingen and Susannah, Jack and Garrett Starkey; her sister, Edith Nell Goggins of Barnesville, GA, her brother, Gary Johnson Goggins of Covington, GA; her brothers and sisters in love, Harvey Swearingen (Patty), Mickie Merritt, Dean Jordan (Jim) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Swearingen at St. Andrews Baptist Church Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to The Memories may be shared at

Alva Dean Goggins Swearingen COLUMBIA - Alva Dean Goggins Swearingen, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a valiant battle against pulmonary fibrosis. Deana Swearingen was born in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Alvin Gerald Goggins and Mattie Gaynell Johnson on September 3, 1943. She was adored by her family and her friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Herbert Swearingen, Jr., of Columbia, SC, her three children, Michael Gerald Swearingen of Columbia, SC, Melissa Swearingen Starkey (Darryl) of Chapin, SC and Mark Bradley Swearingen of Columbia, SC; 5 grandchildren Cole and Olivia Swearingen and Susannah, Jack and Garrett Starkey; her sister, Edith Nell Goggins of Barnesville, GA, her brother, Gary Johnson Goggins of Covington, GA; her brothers and sisters in love, Harvey Swearingen (Patty), Mickie Merritt, Dean Jordan (Jim) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Swearingen at St. Andrews Baptist Church Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to The Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.