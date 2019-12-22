Alva David Norton COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Alva David Norton, Jr., 62, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 3:45 prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Norton passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Columbia on July 11, 1957, he was the son of the late Alva David Norton, Sr. and Sylvia Pearsall Norton. Alva was a graduate of Afcent International High School. He served in the S.C. National Guard as a supply sergeant and retired from Wesco Trailers as a foreman. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Alva loved spending time with his family and friends; he enjoyed grilling, fishing, football, WWE Wrestling, and watching golf. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Sharon Dean Norton; son, Jack Christopher Norton (Erin) of Batesburg; daughter, Allison Lindsey Norton of Lexington; grandchildren, Leila Kay Norton and Garner Dean Norton; and sister, Esther Marie Williams. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27607. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019