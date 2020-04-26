Alvin Laverne Lindler COLUMBIA Alvin Laverne Lindler, also known as "Al," "Big Al" and "Al Daddy", a devoted man of God who was loved by many, passed from this earthly life to life eternal with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a memorial service being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC 29209 or The Citadel Gospel Choir, Summerall Chapel, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409. Born on October 19, 1927, Al grew up on a farm in Chapin with a large, loving family. He was the son of the late Edward Lee Lindler and Ella Carrie Wessinger Lindler. A 1949 graduate of Clemson University, Al always loved watching his beloved Clemson Tigers. He was a dedicated member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, he was a past Mason and always led a life of service to others. Al modeled the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity. He was an avid gardener, loved growing vegetables in his garden, and could always be found working in his yard. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kirkpatrick Lindler, and their son, Mark Kirkpatrick Lindler, as well as seven brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his brother, George Howard Lindler (Maria); son, Alvin L. Lindler, Jr. (Kitty); daughter, Kathy Lindler Sims (Ted); daughter, Caroline Lindler Savage; seven grandchildren (Jason, Kirk, Cody, Andrew, Bonnie, Ella Margaret, and Sam) and seven great-grandchildren who adored him. The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at The Palmettos of Parklane Assisted Living for their care, compassion and love. They would also like to thank Dr. Amy Epps, Dr. Brandon Drafts, Dr. Abdul Usmani, Dr. Will Brearley and the Staff of PCU, Lexington Medical Center. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020