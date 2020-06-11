Alvin Nelson Berry, Jr. IRMO - Alvin Nelson Berry, Jr., 52 of Irmo, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC after a courageous battle with cancer for over 4 years. Born in Sumter, SC on October 11, 1967, he was the son of a Joyce Carter Berry and Alvin N. and Evelyn Berry, and the grandson of the late Raymond E. and Caronelle Berry of Ward, SC and the late Marion E. Carter Jr. and Sadie Carter of Elliott, SC. Nelson was of Baptist faith and spent uncountable opportunities sharing his faith and witnessing to people. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed organizing golf trips for family and friends to Scotland and Ireland. He was also a tremendous Clemson fan. He attended approximately 350 Clemson games in person. His last game he attended in-person was the beat down over Alabama in California. He had an incredible memory and could recite the score and remember the plays of games from decades ago. After graduating from Lexington High School in 1986, he attended Clemson University where he received a BS in Financial Management and BS in Packaging Science. He was also a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Before moving back to the Irmo area, Nelson lived in Hickory, NC. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his awesome son and the love of his life, Thomas of North Myrtle Beach; brothers, Ken (Durema) of Westminster, SC, and Brian (Trena) of Auburn, GA; sisters, stepsisters, Lynn (Kevin) Swygert of Wagener, SC and Amy Tapp of Mount Pleasant, SC; a special friend, Leah Dorman of West Columbia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Elliott, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with the cost of the Celebration of Life Service and sent to Leah B. Dorman, Attn: Nelson Berry Celebration of Life, 800 State Street, Apt. 125, West Columbia, SC 29169; to the American Cancer Society in your local area (please note for Nelson Berry and have acknowledgment to Leah Dorman at the above address); or to HCSC Corporate Office, Attention: Karen Diercks/HPCF, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29307, with checks payable to Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation. Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Directors are caring for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 11, 2020.