Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169

Alvis R. Nanney SPRINGDALE - Alvis R. Nanney, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 9 surrounded by his family. It is rare that one sees all children, grandchildren and great grandchildren before making the journey home. He was born in Union Mills, NC on November 3, 1932, the son of Fred M. and Mettie M. Nanney. Mr. Nanney is survived by his wife, Annie S. Nanney, his sons A. Ray Nanney Jr. (Merri) of Cayce, Wayne Nanney(Melanie) of Columbia and Brian Nanney (Lischer).ofLexington He is also survived by granddaughters, Ashleigh Feaster , Erin Nanney, Rebecca Nanney , grandsons Braden Nanney and Craig Nanney. 2 great grandchildren, Peyton Feaster and Anna Reese Feaster, also survive Mr. Nanney. His parents, his brothers Lowell, and Arnold, his sisters Gladys Nanney and Eunice Allen, preceded Mr Nanney in death. Great-granddaughter Maddison Feaster also preceded Mr Nanney in death. After graduating from Alexander High School, in Union Mills, Mr Nanney graduated from Coyne Electronics School in Chicago, IL. He made a lengthy career in this field, culminating with his retirement in 2005 at the age of 72 from the University of South Carolina Dept. of Biology. He served in the military in 2 branches, the first in US Army, active duty during the Korean Conflict, USA Reserve until 1958 and then with the Dept. of the Air Force with SC Air National Guard until 1968 attaining the rank of Tech Sgt. He lived and worked in Columbia for 63 years and worked through the years with companies such as Zenith, Bell and Howell as well as ATT. Nothing brought him more pleasure than church, family, neighbors and baseball. He followed the USC Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves. He leaves us a legacy of a fundamental foundation built on faith in the risen Lord, a strong work ethic, a sense of personal responsibility and general positive outlook on life. He never looked back and second-guessed a decision, he never met a stranger and he always had Werthers Originals in his pocket for those he met. The family will be receiving visitors at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service, West Columbia, Friday, July 12, from 6-8pm. The Funeral is planned for Saturday, July 13 at 2 pm at Westside Baptist Church, West Columbia and Burial will be at Southland Memorial Gardens also in West Columbia. The family asks that any Memorial be made out to Westside Baptist Church to continue the Evangelism in the Wes Columbia area. Please sign the online guest book at

