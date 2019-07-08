Amanda Denise Hall Gasque COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Amanda Denise Hall Gasque will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Rd., with interment to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday from 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Duke Cancer Institute, (919) 385-3120 and Harvest Hope Food Bank, (803) 254-4432
Published in The State on July 8, 2019