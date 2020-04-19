Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia B. Henderson. View Sign Service Information Blizzard Funeral Home 153 South Main St. Wagener , SC 29164 (803)-564-5333 Send Flowers Obituary

Amelia B. Henderson WAGENER - Amelia Ann Brodie Henderson, 84 entered into rest Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she began her eternal life. Amelia was the daughter of the late Albert L. "Doc" and Susan E. "Susie" Salley Brodie of Perry, SC, where she spent her early years. She was the widow of the late Raymond Howard Henderson and was his loving, loyal wife for 44 years. She was a devoted mother and adoring grandmother as well as a dear friend to many. Her ready smile, southern charm, and endearing spirit will live on in those who knew and loved her. Amelia attended Wagener High School where she was a Beta Club member, cheerleader, football queen, and FFA Sweetheart. She later attended Newberry College, Newberry, SC where she was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. She was Chairman of the Women's Council, a cheerleader, and member of numerous clubs and organizations, graduating in 1958 with a B. S. Degree in Elementary Education. In addition, she completed post graduate studies at USC, UVA, and George Mason University. Her teaching career spanned 27 years in Aiken, Columbia, Glen Burnie in MD, Springfield, VA, Burke, VA (Fairfax County); and Busbee Elementary in Wagener SC. Writing curriculum and consulting as a teacher were part of her job description in Fairfax County, VA. Amelia enriched the lives of hundreds of students, teaching life skills of love, respect, and devotion. During her years of service she received many honors and special recognitions. She had a passion for teaching. After retirement, Amelia was involved in community affairs. She was Vice President of Edisto Lake Property Owners Association Board of Directors and chairman of the Beautification Committee of Edisto Lake serving on both many years. She was first Vice President of The Woman's Club of Wagener; advisory board member for the Women's Well of Christ Central Ministries of Wagener. Amelia was a member of First Baptist Church of Wagener where she was a nursery volunteer, Social Committee member and Benevolence Committee member. Amelia was a generous supporter of many charities including Appalachia Service Project, , Smile Train, and Newberry College. Amelia had a deep Christian faith and placed high value on integrity. She surrounded her family with love, laughter, and giving. She left treasured memories, a legacy of faith in God and Jesus Christ, courage, and strength. Amelia always rose to the occasion. She could host a fancy party one day and pilot her pontoon boat the next. She was an avid football fan rooting for Newberry, Carolina Gamecocks, and the Houston Texans. Her sparkly personality bubbled over in the clothes and jewelry she wore. She was born with glitter in her veins and she didn't let anyone dull her sparkle! Amelia is survived by her daughters and son-in law; Ramona Brady (Dennis) of Houston Texas, Andrea McFadden and much loved granddaughters Elizabeth Ann and Emily Maschelle McFadden of Chapin SC, brother Al Brodie of Perry SC, sister Susan E. "Bibb" Sanders, of Stone Mountain, GA, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and sister-in-law Sylvia Brodie of Aiken, SC. Friends and family may pay their respects to Amelia on Monday April 20, 2020 from 10-4 at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremations Services Chapel, 163 Main Street South, Wagener, SC. Burial will be private at Perry Baptist Church Cemetery, Perry, SC. A Service celebrating the life of Amelia will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, to those who wish direct memorials to a or Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, First Baptist Church Wagener Church Benevolence Fund, PO Box 398, Wagener SC 29164 Condolences may be made to the Henderson family at

Amelia B. Henderson WAGENER - Amelia Ann Brodie Henderson, 84 entered into rest Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she began her eternal life. Amelia was the daughter of the late Albert L. "Doc" and Susan E. "Susie" Salley Brodie of Perry, SC, where she spent her early years. She was the widow of the late Raymond Howard Henderson and was his loving, loyal wife for 44 years. She was a devoted mother and adoring grandmother as well as a dear friend to many. Her ready smile, southern charm, and endearing spirit will live on in those who knew and loved her. Amelia attended Wagener High School where she was a Beta Club member, cheerleader, football queen, and FFA Sweetheart. She later attended Newberry College, Newberry, SC where she was listed in Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. She was Chairman of the Women's Council, a cheerleader, and member of numerous clubs and organizations, graduating in 1958 with a B. S. Degree in Elementary Education. In addition, she completed post graduate studies at USC, UVA, and George Mason University. Her teaching career spanned 27 years in Aiken, Columbia, Glen Burnie in MD, Springfield, VA, Burke, VA (Fairfax County); and Busbee Elementary in Wagener SC. Writing curriculum and consulting as a teacher were part of her job description in Fairfax County, VA. Amelia enriched the lives of hundreds of students, teaching life skills of love, respect, and devotion. During her years of service she received many honors and special recognitions. She had a passion for teaching. After retirement, Amelia was involved in community affairs. She was Vice President of Edisto Lake Property Owners Association Board of Directors and chairman of the Beautification Committee of Edisto Lake serving on both many years. She was first Vice President of The Woman's Club of Wagener; advisory board member for the Women's Well of Christ Central Ministries of Wagener. Amelia was a member of First Baptist Church of Wagener where she was a nursery volunteer, Social Committee member and Benevolence Committee member. Amelia was a generous supporter of many charities including Appalachia Service Project, , Smile Train, and Newberry College. Amelia had a deep Christian faith and placed high value on integrity. She surrounded her family with love, laughter, and giving. She left treasured memories, a legacy of faith in God and Jesus Christ, courage, and strength. Amelia always rose to the occasion. She could host a fancy party one day and pilot her pontoon boat the next. She was an avid football fan rooting for Newberry, Carolina Gamecocks, and the Houston Texans. Her sparkly personality bubbled over in the clothes and jewelry she wore. She was born with glitter in her veins and she didn't let anyone dull her sparkle! Amelia is survived by her daughters and son-in law; Ramona Brady (Dennis) of Houston Texas, Andrea McFadden and much loved granddaughters Elizabeth Ann and Emily Maschelle McFadden of Chapin SC, brother Al Brodie of Perry SC, sister Susan E. "Bibb" Sanders, of Stone Mountain, GA, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and sister-in-law Sylvia Brodie of Aiken, SC. Friends and family may pay their respects to Amelia on Monday April 20, 2020 from 10-4 at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremations Services Chapel, 163 Main Street South, Wagener, SC. Burial will be private at Perry Baptist Church Cemetery, Perry, SC. A Service celebrating the life of Amelia will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, to those who wish direct memorials to a or Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, First Baptist Church Wagener Church Benevolence Fund, PO Box 398, Wagener SC 29164 Condolences may be made to the Henderson family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.