Amos Lever COLUMBIA - Amos Lever, 94, of Columbia, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born September 18, 1924, in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late David Edward and Janie Maebell Smith Lever. He was a lifelong member of Fair Lawn United Methodist Church and retired from Carolina Ceramics. Mr. Lever enjoyed being outdoors, especially while utilizing his green thumb in his vegetable garden. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth L. Lever; stepchildren, Cynthia Elizabeth Swindler, Charles Rueben Swindler (Loretta), and Christopher Wayne Swindler; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his grandson, Blake Martin Byars and 12 siblings. The graveside service for Mr. Lever will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, April 4th, at Pisgah Church Cemetery, 120 Pisgah Church Road, Columbia, SC 29203. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amos Lever.
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019