Amy Hill Culver IRMO - Amy Hill Culver, IRMO, South Carolina, formerly of Escondido, California, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born September 21, 1924, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Albert and Bessie Hill. She graduated from Waukegan Township High School (IL) at 17 as the salutatorian of her class of over 600. While working at the local draft board, and volunteering at the USO, her best friend urged her to write to a young sailor in Hawaii. When the sailor returned from Hawaii where he had dashed into the Pearl Harbor Naval Administration Building on December 7, 1941, to report the bombing of the harbor, he met Amy and her family. In 1944, Earnest Culver and Amy were married and celebrated 51 years. Amy embraced the adventure of Navy life, setting up homes in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alameda, Lemoore, San Diego, and Miramar, retiring in Escondido. While Amy was serious, Earnie was fun-loving, bringing out Amy's mischievous side. With their daughters and a canvas tent, they explored the National Parks, and later traveled more elegantly to Alaska, Hawaii, and coast to coast. Amy was a talented seamstress, upholsterer, and needle worker and a gracious hostess to new and old friends in their homes. A natural athlete and fierce competitor, she taught her children and grandchildren to play baseball and board games. She modeled service to others, volunteering in political campaigns, serving for over 20 years as a precinct captain during elections, and as church treasurer, and hosted foreign exchange students. She taught children's Good News Clubs and served on Child Evangelism leadership teams. In SC, she attended Bible conferences and hosted a weekly church community group. In 1975, Amy realized her lifelong dream of attending college, starting at Palomar College, taking chemistry and science classes and earning honors for an Associate Degree in 1979. After caring for her husband, she moved to Columbia where she was active in church, ine needle work, fitness activities, and traveling to see family. Amy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughters: Susan Dobbins of Irmo, SC, Nancy McPherson of Monrovia, CA, and Gail Kozlowski (Steve) of Worley, ID; three grandchildren, Julie Dobbins Warren (Jamie), LTC Stephen Dobbins (retired) (Jessica), and Betsy Dobbins Bender (Bryan); and seven great- grandchildren: Jackson Warren, Jonathan Warren, Joel Warren, Piper Dobbins, Hart Bender, Lottie Bender, and Jack Bender plus nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held September 6 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery, where Earnie is buried. Memorials may be made to BBN (Bible Broadcasting Network), PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC. 28241. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com