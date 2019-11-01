Amy McGirt Hein COLUMBIA - Amy McGirt Hein, 52, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away on October 27, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1967 to the late Basil McGirt and Jayne McGirt. After graduating from Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina, she worked at Safety Kleen and was most recently the Human Resource Director at South Carolina Farm Bureau. Her memory will be cherished by her mother, Jayne; her brother, Doug McGirt (Anita) and her nephews, Dylan and Doug; her aunt, Sophia Blanchard and her many friends and coworkers. She was predeceased by her husband, Pete Hein, who was the love of her life. Amy was an animal lover adopting numerous cats: Bix, Clyde, George, and Gus and her puppy, Stella. Amy was truly the Animal Whisperer when it came to her pets. She will always be remembered for her quick dry wit and her love for family, friends and her very special pets. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 with visitation at 11:00 am and the memorial service at 12 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Memorial contributions may be made to Midlands Kitten Rescue, 7141 Glasgow Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2019