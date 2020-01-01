Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Service 11:00 AM Pilgrim Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Andell "Ann" Sease Craven 03/22/1935 12/29/2019 LEXINGTON Andell "Ann" Sease Craven passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 29, 2019. She was the daughter of James Osborne Sease and Vera Pearl Lorick Sease. A life-long resident of Lexington County, Mrs. Craven was predeceased by her husband, Charles Craven, Jr., her parents and four siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Craven Dooley; her son-in-law, Bert Dooley; grandson, Trey Dooley (Linsy); granddaughter, Megan Wright (Chandler) and great-grandsons, Jack, Connor, William and Brock, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Prior to her diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, Mrs. Craven was a member of S.C. Kennel Club, Ladies Bridge Club, Green Sprouts Garden Club and the Morning Star Bowling League. She enjoyed traveling and gardening. During her life, she worked at Merrill Lynch, Southern Bell, Key Wholesale, Herndon Chevrolet and Dooley Law Firm. However, her most rewarding job was as a housewife and caretaker for her grandchildren. Mrs. Craven was baptized and was married at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church in West Columbia. Later she moved to Pilgrim Lutheran Church where she served on the church council, various committees and set up communion for many years. She was a gentle soul who dearly loved Jesus and her family. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Lowman Home and Prisma Healthcare for the compassionshown to Mrs. Craven in the past few years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or The . Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church sanctuary beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow the burial in the church sanctuary. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

