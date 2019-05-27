Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lown. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrea Ringer Lown WEST COLUMBIA Funeral Services for Andrea "Andy" Ringer Lown, 74, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. David Lutheran Church with Pastor Glenn Boland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heather Rae Lown Endowment Fund; c/o St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. This fund is used to send children to Lutheridge Camp in Arden, NC each year. This camp was the background of her daughter's faith, and also a big highlight in Heather's life. Andy was born in Newport News, Virginia on September 18, 1944 to the late Louis Ray and Marjie Ringer. She and her parents moved back to Pomaria, SC when she was 4 years old. She worked for 2 banks and then the Federal Government for 34 years before retiring from the Federal Aviation Admin. (FAA). She was the Admin. Secretary to Mr. Roger Mull, Director of the FAA. She also worked as an Asst. Church Secretary at St. David for 8 years before again retiring. She was very devoted to her church where she served in many capacities. Her main hobby was sending out greeting cards to many people from birthday, get well cheer, sympathy, and marriage. This had been her mother's hobby before her death and Andy kept up the tradition. She felt everyone should know they were thought of and loved. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry; brother, Rodgers L. Ringer (Judy) of Prosperity; sister-in-law, Ramona Kyre (Mark) of New Zealand; nieces, Yvette VanAmerongen (Gary) of Irmo and Christen Reed (Jason) of New Zealand; nephews, Devlin Kyre of Winston Salem and Brett Ringer of Pomaria; all of their children, and numerous cousins and friends. Andy was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Heather Rae Lown, and sister-in-law, Cheryl Lee Lown.

