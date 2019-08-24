Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Robertson Mullins. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM the home of Katy and Wade Mullins Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Andrea Robertson Mullins COLUMBIA - Andrea Robertson Mullins died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Columbia. Andrea was born in Decatur, GA, on May 1, 1942, the daughter of the late Andrew Burgess "Andy" Robertson and Patricia Roberts Robertson of Decatur, GA. She grew up in Decatur where her father was the Mayor. She graduated from Decatur High School and Converse College. After graduating from Converse, she returned to Decatur where she worked for the Trust Company of Georgia. It was during this time that she met Edward Wade "Ed" Mullins, Jr., a lawyer practicing in Columbia, SC. They were married in 1966 and Andrea relocated to Columbia. Andrea and Ed traveled for many years on Ed's business trips where they developed great friendships with many special people. Andrea was an avid reader with an endless curiosity about the world around her. She had a keen sense of humor and a quick wit, sometimes displaying a little touch of mischief. Andrea and Ed loved to entertain and welcomed many friends to their home, where Andrea was an exceptionally gracious hostess. She was a member of the Assembly Ball and the Junior League of Columbia. While with the Junior League, she spent many enjoyable hours with its puppets program at the Columbia Museum of Art; working with the children's orthopedic clinic at Camp Burnt Gin; and as a docent at the Riverbanks Zoo. Andrea's love and devotion to her family took precedent over everything. Her most special times were spent with Ed and family over the holidays, at sporting events, or with her grandchildren at Litchfield Beach. She had a close circle of friends with whom she loved engaging in lively discussions exploring the meaning of life. She seldom lost any of these debates. She was a lover of animals and had a dog by her side at all times since childhood. Andrea is survived by her husband Edward Wade "Ed" Mullins, Jr.; sons, Andrew Robertson "Andy" Mullins, Edward Wade Mullins III, and his wife Katherine Jones "Katy" Mullins. She is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she lovingly referred to as "my girls"- Margo, Emmye, Kit, and Abby Mullins, all of Columbia as well as her beloved cockapoo, Maggie. The family would like to thank the many wonderful friends, Dr. Mark Mayson and his staff for the support and care that they have provided. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the home of Katy and Wade Mullins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, 3000 S. Beltline Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201 or Trinity Foundation, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at

