Andrew Nicholas Comose CHAPIN Andy Comose, 71, was unexpectedly taken from his family on earth and joined his family in heaven on May 13, 2019. Born December 2, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Frank and Mary Louise Comose, Andy was the third of four children. A rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin, SC, and the family will receive guests from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service and luncheon. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit

