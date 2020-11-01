1/1
Andrew Culler
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
April 22, 1935 - October 27, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Andrew Culler, 85, of West Columbia entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in North.
Mr. Andrew Culler, son of the late Fred Culler, Sr. and Mardener Leysath Culler was born April 22, 1935 in Orangeburg County.
He was united in Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Helen Jones Culler for 64 years and this union was blessed with seven children.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Mrs. Helen Jones Culler; four daughters, Betty M. Pough, Audrey (Nate) Culler, Connie (Rick) Davis, and Jennifer Staley; three sons, James A. Culler, J. Sylvester Culler, and Dexter J. Culler; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.


Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
