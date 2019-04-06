Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Fant. View Sign

Andrew Bernard Fant ROCK HILL - Andrew Bernard Fant entered into eternal rest after suffering a sudden heart attack on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1967 to Luther Franklin Fant and Mary Bernard Fant in Columbia, SC. He attended the Hammond School and Anderson College, and went on to use his many talents in a variety of jobs, including pipe organ repair, retail management, and information technology. He was employed by Benco Dental, where he had served for a number of years. Andrew's talents ranged from high-end furniture building to music to electronics to cooking. But most importantly, he was a kind and thoughtful soul, hardworking and dependable as the day is long. He was attentive and devoted to his family, whom he deeply loved. He is survived by his parents; his brother and his beloved sister-in-law, Luther Franklin Fant, Jr. and Christine Harley Fant; a niece, Mary Harley Fant; two nephews, Luther Franklin Fant, III and George Tate Fant; a grand-nephew, James Allen Fant; and two step-daughters whom he doted on, Emily Elizabeth Walsh and Abbey Claire Walsh. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 4:00 p.m. on April 7, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The family will receive friends in Davis Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210; or Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at

