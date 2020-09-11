Andrew Greenberg

Andrew "Andy" Morton Greenberg COLUMBIA - Andrew "Andy" Morton Greenberg, beloved husband of Mary, son, brother, friend, and soon-to-be father of twins, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He had been in the intensive care unit for ten days following a terrible accident in Cashiers, NC which left him with a severe traumatic brain injury. He was thirty years old. Andy was always happy, enthusiastic and a pleasure to be around. He was a sweet, kind and gentle soul. He was an eternal optimist and always walked around with a huge smile on his dimpled face. He was unapologetically himself and everyone loved him for it. His words and actions left no doubt that he cared deeply for his family and friends. He was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back and his brothers occasionally held him to it. His patience and unassuming manner put everyone he met at ease. He was a gifted athlete and avid outdoorsman. He was undefeated against his brothers in tennis and golf and was famous for extending his trips to DeBordieu, Lake Toxaway and ski trips out west "just one more day." Mary and Andy were high school sweethearts. She was the love of his life and he was hers. They enjoyed just being together with their faithful dog Millie and were so looking forward to the arrival of their twins in December a boy and girl. Andy graduated from Hammond School and the University of South Carolina. He was a partner and vice president of his family's business, Coplon's. Andy is survived by his wife, Mary McElveen Greenberg; his parents, Bruce and Sherri Greenberg; his brothers, Bruce and William Greenberg and Preston Willard; his grandparents, Hank and Nancy Greenberg and Carolyn Silvester; his sisters-in-law, Charlotte McElveen Willard and Elizabeth McElveen; and his in-laws, Bill and Tammy McElveen. He is pre-deceased by his grandfather, Tom Silvester. The family will gather for a private burial and memorial service on Friday, September 11, 2020. Due to current Covid-19 conditions and the importance of health and safety during this time, the family asks for you to respect that there will be no formal visitation at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary McElveen Greenberg Fund established with Abacus Planning Group, P.O. Box 5478, Columbia, SC 29250. For questions or more information please contact Cheryl Holland at 803-451-2940. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com